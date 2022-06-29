Biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced

A biopic on late Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been announced. Producers Vinod Bhanushali of Janhit Mein Jaari fame and Sandeep Singh who made PM Narendra Modi (2019) have acquired the rights to the bestselling book The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox by Ullekh N P for a dramatized adaptation.

The film, titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal, will go on floors next year.

The makers are currently scouting for the actor to play the titular role. The film will release on Christmas, 2023, coinciding with the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “I have been a great fan of Atalji all my life. A born leader, a statesman par excellence, a visionary. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was all the above. His contribution to our nation building is unparalleled, and it is our great honour that Bhanushali Studios Ltd is bringing his legacy to the silver screen.”

Sandeep Singh shared, “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of the greatest leaders of Indian history who won hearts of enemies with his words, who lead the nation affirmatively and created the blue print of progressive India. Being a filmmaker, I feel that cinema is the best medium to communicate such untold stories, that will unveil not only his political ideologies, but his humane and poetic aspects, that made him the most loved “leader of opposition” as well as India’s most progressive Prime Minister.”

