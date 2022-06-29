Here’s what Farhan Akhtar will be playing in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever South-Asian superhero in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel has been a topic of interest ever since the series was launched on Disney+ Hotstar. The series has become the talk of the town for its representation of South Asian culture and for featuring iconic Bollywood talent in key roles.

The series revolves around Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, a South-Asian teenager growing up in Jersey City. And now, all the speculations around Farhan Akhtar’s role in the miniseries are put to rest as a new clip from the series has been leaked. Farhan is seen playing a cryptic character, Waleed. The clip shows Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel’s first encounter with the character, where she is seen making an entrance in ethnic robes. Waleed’s personality is shrouded in an air of mystery. In his conversation with Ms. Marvel, he tells her that he knows the legend of her great-grandmother, Aisha. “When you’re ready, we have much to discuss” Farhan says in the clip. The actor is seen sporting a full-grown beard and slicked-back hair.

Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar showed her support by sharing the teaser on her social media handle. She wrote, “I’m ready Mr. Waleed!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @faroutakhtar. (sic).”

The role also marks Farhan’s Hollywood debut.