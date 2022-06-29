Imtiaz Ali’s She 2 features in the Global Top 10 list on Netflix

Aaditi Pohankar-starrer, SHE 2, may not have garnered good reviews from critics but the drama written by Imtiaz Ali is trending in Netflix’s Global Top 10 and has become the most watched non-English title this week, after making it to the top 10 list in 11 countries within two weeks of its release.

The second season shows Bhumi, played by Aaditi, in a dynamic new avatar. Embracing a double life, the protagonist has to constantly choose between duty and desire, while juggling responsibilities, strenuous relationships and suppressed secrets. SHE: Season 2 sees Bhumi continuing to discover herself, exploring themes of sexual awakening and duality. She is absolutely magnetic in the way she plays the double risk of being the hunter and the hunted, finding herself falling deeper into the complex web. Clearly, the layered story and nuanced portrayal of a mild-mannered woman who discovers her confidence and sexuality has found popularity and admiration with audiences across countries and cultures.

Apart from Aaditi, SHE S2 features Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, and Suhita Thatte, amongst others.

Writer and showrunner, Imtiaz Ali says, “I am elated at the response because I feel that the basic conflict of SHE is very subtle and internal. It's about a woman who feels she has no sexual prowess and when she has to put on an act of being a sex-worker as part of her call of duty, she discovers that the very thing that used to be her biggest disadvantage becomes her biggest weapon. Something that’s so internal and subtle has found traction with the global audience and that is a matter of great happiness and hope for me. It encourages me to come up with more interesting although subtle story ideas in the future.”

SHE S2 is directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.