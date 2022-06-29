Makers of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' planning sequel

The makers of Janhit Mein Jaari are planning a sequel. The film, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, was released in theatres on June 10. It is a social comedy-drama that addresses the stigma around condoms.

Nushrratt portrays a young girl who sells condoms for a living, and decides to teach her family, in-laws and society at large a lesson.

Sources now reveal that the makers are planning a sequel with another riveting subject issued in public interest. Furthermore, as per sources, a South-based production house has approached Bhanushali Studio Limited for the Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi remake rights of Janhit Mein Jaari with an A-list female star in each language.

Incidentally, Nushrratt’s other film, Chhorii, is also getting a sequel. Nushrratt had told Cinema Express, “Vishal Furia is still writing it. I didn’t even ask when he announced the sequel. I’m sure like the first film, it will be something he really believes in.”