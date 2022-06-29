Trailer of Netflix’s true-crime documentary series 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' released

The trailer of Netflix’s new true-crime series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi was released on Tuesday. The documentary series will start streaming on Netflix from July 20. Directed by Ayesha Sood, Indian Predator is produced by VICE India.

The trailer shows Delhi Police on the hunt for a serial killer who is decapitating bodies and throwing them outside Tihar Jail. Like the Zodiac killer, the criminal is also sending letters taunting the police and challenging them to catch him.

Although the makers haven’t revealed any details on the true-crime case the series is based on, it seems like the story of Chandrakant Jha. The serial killer and possible psychopath befriended and then killed seven people in West Delhi between 1998 and 2007. He used to put the decapitated bodies outside Tihar Jail and around the city. He was later apprehended and is now serving a life sentence.

The official logline of the series reads, “One city, one cold-blooded murderer and multiple horrifying crimes. Brace yourself for the most bone-chilling, blood-curdling true crime story you’ll ever see. Because this time, evil is closer than you thought it would be.”