Actress Hansika's next film goes on floors

We had previously reported that Hansika's next film will be directed by R Kannan. The untitled film kicked off production yesterday with a pooja function. Kannan will write, direct and produce the film, which is touted as a sci-fi fantasy film with elements of horror and comedy.

Hansika will be seen portraying the role of a young scientist named Nethra. The team has constructed a grand science lab set at East Coast Road, Chennai for the shoot.

Details regarding the cast and crew of the film will be officially announced soon. The film has cinematography by Balasumramaniem, dialogues by Siddharth Subha Venkat, and lyrics by Kabilan Vairamuthu. The film is produced by Masala Pix in collaboration with Focus Films. Hansika is also co-producing the film with Kannan.

Meanwhile, Kannan is awaiting the release of The Great Indian Kitchen, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit of the same name. The film is headlined by Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran. He also has Kasethan Kadavulada, starring Mirchi Siva, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Priya Anand, awaiting release. Hansika, on the other hand, has multiple films across Tamil and Telugu, including Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruthi, 105 Minutes, Maha and a film with Koogle Kuttapppan filmmakers Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan.