Here’s the first look of Aishwarya Rai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan (PS-1)

Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated magnum opus, PS-1, first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan is all set to hit the big screen this year. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Makers have shared the first look of this mega film featuring Aishwarya in one poster and Trisha in another.

The film will release on September 30th, 2022.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. It is an adventure story featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and others.

The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen on screen after her last Bollywood project Fanney Khan. Mani Ratnam had produced Navarasa anthology, co-produced by Jayendra Panchapakesan, that released on Netflix last year.