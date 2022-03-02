Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan dropped; film to release on January 25, 2023 

The wait is finally over for Shah Rukh Khan fans. Teaser of the superstar's much-awaited film Pathaan was dropped on Wednesday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham who introduce SRK's character in the teaser. Directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan has been the talk of the town since it went on floors. A picture of SRK’s long hair look was leaked on the Internet from the sets, and since then fans have been waiting with bated breath for King Khan’s return to the screen. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh, Deepika and John announced the release date. He wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. (sic),”

In the video, John and Deepika can be seen introducing Pathaan and explaining how no one knows how he got the name. In the end, Shah Rukh is heard introducing himself and asking everyone to wait a little longer to meet him.

Narrating the story of a spy agent who will go to any length to protect his nation, Pathaan has been shot in several locations including Mumbai, Spain and Dubai. As soon as the teaser was released on Shah Rukh’s social media handles, fans went berserk with excitement and started sharing tweets with the hashtag #KingIsBack. On Twitter, #KingIsBack has been trending all day.

Taking to the comment section on Shah Rukh’s post on Instagram Ranveer Singh wrote, post, “Return of the king. (sic).”

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been pretty active as a producer. The actor co-produced Alia Bhatt’s Darlings which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed Bob Biswas featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role. Love Hostel that released on February 25 on OTT, staring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey was also produced by the DDLJ actor.