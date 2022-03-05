Mari Selvaraj unites Fahadh, Vadivelu, Keerthy and Udhayanidhi for Maamannan

We had previously told you that director Mari Selvaraj is planning to direct a film with Udhayanidhi Stalin and have music by AR Rahman. The project has been titled Maamannan and it will co-star Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil, as speculated previously.

Maamannan, produced by Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, has Mari's regulars like cinematographer Theni Eswar, editor Selva RK and choreographer Sandy.

Several speculations claim that Udhayanidhi is planning to bid adieu to his acting career on a high note and divert all his attention to his political career.

There is no word on when this film goes on floors or the status of Mari's previously announced sports drama with Dhruv Vikram.

Udhayanidhi is awaiting the release of Nenjukku Needhi, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. Keerthy Suresh has projects like Dasara, Vaashi, Bhola Shankar and Sarkaru Vaari Patta in various stages of production. Fahadh, recently wrapped shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, and has films like Malayankunju and Pushpa: The Rule in his kitty. Vadivelu, on the other hand, will be making a full-fledged comeback with Suraj's Naai Sekar Returns.