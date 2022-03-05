RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh team up for a dark comedy thriller

RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh are teaming up for a new film, which got launched today in Chennai with a customary pooja ceremony. Malayalam filmmaker Jiyen Krishnakumar of Tiyaan-fame is directing the film, shoot for which is set to begin on March 23.

As per the makers, this yet-to-be-titled film is a dark comedy thriller. Babu Tamizh, who has scripted Jiivi and Ikk, is penning the dialogues for this upcoming film.

Though Aishwarya Rajesh is the female lead, she is not paired with RJ Balaji. The makers are currently auditioning for the part.

The film has S Yuva (Teddy, Captain) as the cinematographer and G Madhan as the editor (Lift).

Lakshman Kumar's Prince Pictures, the banner which is producing Karthi's Sardar, is backing this film as well.