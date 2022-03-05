Shoot for Kathir's next, Iyalvathu Karavel, commences

Shooting for actor Kathir's new film Iyalvathu Karavel went on floors yesterday in Chennai. Actor Kathir, well-known for his performance in Pariyerum Perumal will play the role of a college student in this film.



The film will be a romance drama that will include themes of student politics. The film is helmed by debut director SLS Henry who has also penned the script for the film.



Iyalvathu Karavel is bankrolled by Daniel Christopher and Tennilavan on behalf of Eminent Entertainments production company. The film will also star Yuvalakshmi. A popular child-artist, this film will mark Yuvalakshmi's first project as a lead actor. Other cast members who are a part of this project include Master Mahendran, Karu. Palaniappan, Aadukalam Narain, Smile Settai Anbudasan, and Lagubaran.



The music for Iyalvathu Karavel is by Ghibran and cinematographers Sridhar and Thiagu will collaborate on this project. The shoot for this film is set to take place in The shoot is set to take place in Tindivanam, Pondicherry and North Chennai among other places.