Shooting of Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram wrapped up

Fahadh Faasil conks his gun, and says, "Ready, Action..." and then, bam! bam! bam! bam... four gunshots. This is how director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced the wrap of his upcoming film, Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.

In the video that was shared by the director on his social media handles, we can see Fahadh shooting at something, and Lokesh standing next to him holding a gun in his hand. After the gunshots, we can gradually see Fahadh, Lokesh, and the team of Vikram, including Narain and writer-director Rathna Kumar, cheering for the wrap of this highly-anticipated film.

Lokesh wrote, "After 110 days of shoot it’s a wrap. Thanks to the entire cast and crew for the extraordinary effort!"

Vikram has an ensemble cast including the likes of Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Hareesh Peradi, and Shivani Narayanan. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, Vikram has Anbariv onboard as the stunt choreographers and Lokesh’s frequent collaborator Philomin Raj as the editor.

Incidentally, a couple of days ago, videos of Kamal Haasan cutting a cake with team Vikram went viral that indicated the wrap of the film. With this video coming out now, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to assume that there is a wrap promo with Vijay Sethupathi that might be released by the makers.

Backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran, Vikram is expected to be a summer release.