Puneeth Rajkumar’s James to have over 4,000 shows worldwide on March 17

The censor board has given Puneeth Rajkumar’s James a U/A certificate with no cuts. The commercial entertainer is set to hit the screens worldwide on March 17. Going by the theatre list, James, directed by Chethan Kumar, and backed by Kishore Pathikonda, will have a huge opening.

The team is expecting to have over 4,000 shows across the globe on day 1 of the film’s release, which will be in five languages. As for Karnataka, James will be screened in more than 400 theatres. The release will be a frenzy considering it is the last commercial film starring the late actor, and the fans and the Rajkumar family are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable one. Theatres across Karnataka are planning to give a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar by screening only James for a week.

The biggest cutout (81 feet) will be placed at the Majestic Theatre for the release. Fan clubs across the state are planning to go the full length by giving milk abhishekams, lighting camphors, breaking coconuts, and processions. Fans plan to put up huge cut-outs of Puneeth Rajkumar along with the cutouts of his parents, legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar and Dr Parvathamma Rajkumar, at Veerabhadreshwara theatre where an early morning show is arranged for only celebrities. “Seat No.17 of row A will be vacant because that seat will be meant for Appu Sir,” says a member of the fan club, who has a sentiment that their favourite Superstar will also be watching James along with them. There will also be 31 cuts outs of 30 feet each put up at Veeresh Theatre.

Fans are planning to have a flower shower on every cut out of Puneeth Rajkumar across Karnataka, especially at Veerabhadreshwara, Veeresh, Prasanna, Navarang, Santhosh, Nartaki, Triveni theatres, and in various theatres at Shivamogga, Hosapete, and Davangere. There is also a flower shower at Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial. Fans are also planning to serve snacks and food to cine-goers, who are coming to theatres to watch James. They are also arranging ambulances and caravans for guests at a couple of theatres. “The entire cost, which is going up to lakhs, will be borne by various fans associations across Karnataka, and not even a 1 rupee is taken from the producer,” says a member of a fan association.