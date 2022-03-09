Rashmika Mandanna to star alongside Vijay in Thalapathy 66

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead alongside actor Vijay in director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, according to reports.



Though official confirmation by the filmmakers is awaited, media sources have claimed that the untitled movie will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers had reportedly considered Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani to play the lead role earlier, and finally fixed on Rashmika.



Thalapathy 66 is expected to go on floors in March 2022, according to reports. Producer Dil Raju revealed in an earlier interview that the movie will be released on Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023.

Dil Raju also said that ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay loved the story director Vamshi had written. He was quoted as saying by media sources, “Vamshi has come up with a beautiful storyline. When I listened to it, I loved it. Vijay listened to the story and said that he hadn’t heard a story like this in 20 years. When a star says this, it gives you confidence. The film’s shooting will begin in March. If there are no delays due to COVID-19, then the film will release on Diwali. If it misses Diwali, it will release on Sankranti 2023 (sic).”



Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun, which turned out to be a massive hit with the audience. Meanwhile, Vijay is all geared up for the release of Beast — directed by Nelson — which is all set for release on April 14 worldwide.