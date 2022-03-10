Actor Karthi to play dual roles in Sardar

We had previously reported that Karthi is teaming up with Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran for a film titled Sardar. The first look of the film featured Karthi with grey hair and beard. It's now known that the film will feature Karthi in two roles - a father and his son.

The film's shooting is currently happening in full swing and according to sources, both the characters will be a part of action sequences. Sardar, which was earlier shot in Chennai and Kodaikanal, is currently being shot at Mysore. Action scenes involving the father character are being shot right now.

Starring Raashi Khanna as the female lead, the film also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Yugi Sethu, Murali Sharma and Munishkanth. Produced by Prince Pictures, the film will have music by GV Prakash. Mithran's frequent collaborator George C Williams is in charge of Sardar's cinematography.