Actress Aishwarya Rajesh's next film begins production

Aishwarya Rajesh at the pooja function of her next film

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh's next is an action-comedy set to be directed by SG Charles (who earlier helmed the 2020 film Lock Up). The shooting of the yet-untitled film started today in Chennai with a pooja function.

The cast of the film also features actors Lakshmi Priya, Sunil Reddy, Karunakaran, Mime Gopi, Deepa Shankar, and Kingsley.

Balamurugan serves as the cinematographer, while Ravi oversees the art direction of the film. Details of other cast and crew members will be announced soon.

Huffbox Studios and Hamsini Entertainment are bankrolling the new project.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh also has Driver Jamuna, The Great Indian Kitchen, Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga, Mohandas, and Dhruva Natchathiram in various stages of production.