Teaser of Senna Hegde's 1744 White Alto out

Sharafudheen plays a cop seeking the owner of a vehicle in Senna Hedge's next film after Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. There is a mention of murder. To make things interesting, the arid landscape and quirky characters seem straight out of a Coen Brothers movie.

1744 White Alto comes from the imagination of Senna Hegde and his frequent writing partner and cinematographer Sreeraj Raveendran who co-wrote and shot Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam.

The cast also features Vincy Aloshious (Bheemante Vazhi, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham) and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam actors Rajesh Madhavan, Renji Kankol, Sajin Cherukayil alongside Navas Vallikkunnu and Anand Manmadhan.

Mrinal Mukundan, Sreejith Nair and Vinod Divakar are bankrolling the film under the banner of Kabinii Films.