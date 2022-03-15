First look of Kunchacko Boban in Nna Thaan Case Kodu out
Nna Thaan Case Kodu marks Ratheesh's third feature after Android Kunjappan and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham
We had reported earlier about Kunchacko Boban collaborating for the first time with Android Kunjappan director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval for Nna Thaan Case Kodu, touted as a courtroom drama.
The makers have revealed the first look of the actor in character, revealing the protagonist's name as Kozhummal Rajeevan, aka Ambaas Rajeevan.
Produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Nna Thaan Case Kodu marks Ratheesh's third feature after Android Kunjappan and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham.
Gayathrie Shankar, known for Super Deluxe and K-13, essays the female lead while Minnal Murali actor Rajesh Madhavan plays a significant supporting character. The rest of the cast features a multitude of newcomers picked through auditions.