Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'James' to get a wide overseas release

The makers of Puneeth Rajkumar's James are leaving no stone unturned to give the Power Star's Swansong the widest possible release worldwide. The action commercial entertainer, which is set to hit the screens this Thursday, is the first-ever Kannada film that has been censored in Australia, and will see 100-plus shows there.

The film wil also be screened in 32 states of the US and 12 locations in Canada. Apart from Ukraine and Russia, James will be screened across the European continent, and most of the shows are said to be booked.

James will also be released in the UK, Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, Uganda, and Tanzania. Many Appu fans across the world are also conducting private screenings.