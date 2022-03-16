From Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandana to Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey, here are some exciting Bollywood pairings to look forward to in 2022

With the unusual pairing of Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi turning out to be a massive hit, fans are now looking forward to other such promising pairings of fresh actors and actresses that will be witnessed in some of the much-anticipated upcoming movies of 2022. Here, we present to you six such exciting combinations:

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding high after her appearance in the super hit south-Indian flick, Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun, will mark her big-screen Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite the Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. Both the lead actors, who have resumed shooting for the film now, have said that they are excited for the audience to see the new pairing.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in Liger

Liger, which has been in the works and held the attention of fans for a while now, will witness Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey sharing screen space for the very first time. Actress Ananya Pandey, who was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, was commended for her impressive, layered performance as Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fiancé who gets cheated on. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverekonda was last seen in the romantic drama World Famous Lover (2020).

Also read: Cover: I am not open to the thought of marriage at this point: Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani in Aankh Micholi

Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi brings Mrunal Thakur back on screen after her extended cameo experience in Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka. And this time, she is paired opposite Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Abhimanyu Dasani in this comedy drama. Mrunal, who was last seen in Jersey and Dhamaka, has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Pippa and the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Thadam.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in Khufiya

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will come together on the big screen for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller, Khufiya. Ali Fazal was last seen in award-winning director Kenneth Branagh’s Hollywood mystery thriller Death on the Nile. The film, which is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, co-stars actress Gal Gadot and was fairly well-received by the audience. Ali is currently working on his next English film titled Kandahar.

Also read: 'The conversations about inclusivity are picking up; I am having fun in Hollywood,' says Death On The Nile actor Ali Fazal

On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi, who is well-known for her critically acclaimed performance in the Malayalam film Godha (2017), will be seen next in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming series Stardust, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana, known to be a multi-faceted and off-beat actor, will be playing a gynaecologist in the upcoming social issue medical drama Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, who will also be a doctor in the movie. The Badhaai Ho actor, who was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, will also be seen next in Anek. Meanwhile, Rakul was last seen in the Telugu film Konda Polam co-starring Vishnav Tej. She will be seen next in two Tamil films — S Shankar’s vigilante-action film Indian 2 and the science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan — and has signed several Hindi films.

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in Love Hostel

Romancing each other for the first time on screen, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey will play lovers in the romantic thriller Love Hostel, which also stars Bobby Deol. Sanya, who made her debut in Dangal (2016), was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar alongside Abhimanyu Dasani. On the other hand, Vikrant last starred in Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone and in Ginny Weds Sunny with Yami Gautam.