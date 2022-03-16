Kareena Kapoor Khan set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s murder mystery

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been on a break since her last release Angrezi Medium in 2020 is all set to make her OTT debut with a Netflix film. The actor has joined Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh for an untitled murder mystery which is an adaptation of Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Netflix announced the film with an interesting video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Sujoy Ghosh at a script reading session. The same video was shared by the other cast members as well.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Sujoy ghosh

Talking about the film, director Sujoy Ghosh said in a statement, “Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read, and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honor. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for!” Sujoy is also one of the producers of the film.

Kareena, on the other hand said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

The movie is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.