Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah join Sudhanshu Saria's introspective drama Sanaa

Director Sudhanshu Saria has added Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah to the cast of his Radhika Madan-starrer Sanaa. Backed by his production house, Four Line Entertainment, the forthcoming film is described as an 'introspective drama'.

Shikha, who has appeared in films such as Veere Di Wedding and Coolie No.1, shares, “Sudhanshu is very aware of the impact he wants to make with Sanaa. It's wonderful to be part of a film that has been written with so much thought and sensitivity and I can’t wait to start shooting with Sudhanshu and his brilliant team.”

Sohum (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) adds, “As an actor, I wait for scripts that have so much passion and thought behind them and Sanaa was just bursting with it. I'm thrilled about what we are going to be able to achieve with this film and I am thrilled Sudhanshu thought of me for this part.”

Sudhanshu says, “Shikha and Sohum are both brilliant actors. These parts were written for them and I can’t believe I get to welcome both of them into our ensemble. It’s just a dream come true for me.”

Sanaa will hit the floors soon. Sudhanshu recently announced a female-led espionage thriller Ulajh with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing, and show-running Masoom, a series for Amazon Prime, and co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.