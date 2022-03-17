Bhavana back to Malayalam cinema with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu

Bhavana has announced her return to Malayalam cinema with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu. Sharafudheen plays the male lead. The title poster of the movie produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments was revealed through Mammootty's social media page.

Helmed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, who also handles the script and editing, the film has dialogues by Vivek Bharathan, who also worked on the screenplay.



Arun Rushdie is the cinematographer, and Anees Nadodi is the art director. The music is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues. Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics while sound recording and design are by Sabaridas Thottingal.