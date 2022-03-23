Alphonse Puthren unveils teaser of new film Gold

The filmmaker unveiled the first footage in the form of a teaser on Tuesday

Prithviraj in Gold

After seven years, Alphonse Puthren is back with a new feature, Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara. The filmmaker unveiled the first footage in the form of a teaser on Tuesday. The teaser will be screened in theatres from March 25.
 
The 2-min long footage doesn't reveal much aside from the introduction of the characters played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, along with the list of big names appearing in the cast, from Chemban Vinod Jose to Shammi Thilakan to Roshan Mathew. It also informs that Gold will have many actors appearing in guest roles.

Supriya Menon is producing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen's Magic Frames.

