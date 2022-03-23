Guns and Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav first looks out

Netflix has unveiled the first looks of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav from their upcoming series Guns and Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK.

In the picture, Rajkummar is seen in a classic 90s look, sporting a blue jacket and sipping Campa Cola. The actor had previously collaborated with Raj and DK on Stree (directed by Amar Kaushik). Dulquer can be seen sporting a cool brownish-grey jacket over an orange shirt, sitting on the hood of a jeep. In his first look, Adarsh is seen wearing a brown jacket, sitting behind a desk that is straight out of a gangster movie.

Guns & Gulaabs is being produced under D2R Films. Inspired by the misfits of the world, the series is a coming-of-age story of love and innocence, set in a world of crime. It will blend 'the romance of the 90s' with a crime thriller and splashes of humour.

Speaking about Guns and Gulaabs, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, had said: “We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series as distinct as their creative voice, Guns and Gulaabs. Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humour that’s signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.”