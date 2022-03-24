Padmakumar's Pathaam Valavu gets release date

Following the official trailer release, the makers of Pathaam Valavu have now announced the release date. The M Padmakumar directorial will hit theatres on May 13. The thriller based on true events has Indrajith Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu as the leads.



Scripted by Abhilash Pillai (Night Drive), Pathaam Valavu has Indrajith playing a cop pursuing the character by Suraj Venjaramoodu while trying to unravel the truths behind a case. Aditi Ravi and Swasika play the female leads in the film bankrolled by UGM Entertainment.



Ratheesh Ram, who worked under cinematographer Shaji Kumar, is behind the camera while Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Ranjin Raj is working on the music. Dr. Zachariah Thomas, Jijo Kavanal, Sreejith Ramachandran, and Prince Paul jointly back the film with Mumbai Movie Studios.