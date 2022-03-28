Oscars 2022: Highlights and the complete list of winners

Oscars 2022: Will Smith bags Best Actor for King Richard; Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The 94th edition of the Academy Awards or the Oscars ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair. This was the first time since its 83rd edition that the ceremony was hosted by multiple artistes such as Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes and Amy Schumer.

What made The Academy Awards 2022 special? Highlights

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of The Dog stood tall, with a whopping number of twelve nominations; becoming the most nominated film since The Shape of Water (2017).

‌It was also the first woman-directed film to receive more than ten nominations across categories.

‌Drive My Car took the seat as the first Japanese film to get nominated in The Best Picture category.

‌Cate Blanchett was the first actress in history to have credited roles in nine Best Picture nominees.

‌‌In the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, numerous stars showed solidarity with the country and its citizens.

CODA was the first film produced by a streaming service to win Best Picture.

Ariana DeBose became the first queer Black woman to win an acting award.

Dune won the most number of awards, with six in its bag.

Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock live on television after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada's appearance.

And the winner is...

Here's a complete list of The Academy Awards 2022 winners (in bold):

1. Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

2. Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell (Dont' Look Up)

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Germaine Franco (Encanto)

Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)

Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)

3. Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

4. Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

5. Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

6. Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

7. Best Documentary (Short)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

8. Best Documentary (Feature)

Summer of Soul

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing with Fire

9. Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

10. Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Judi Dench ( Belfast)

11. Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

12. Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

J.K.Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

13. Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

King Richard

14. Best Cinematography

Nightmare Alley

Dune

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

15. Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

16. Best Costume Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Cruella

West Side Story

Cyrano

17. Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder (CODA)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)

Jon Spaihts (Dune)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

18. International Feature Film

Flee

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Hand of God

Drive My Car

The Worst Person in the World

19. Best Animated Feature

Luca

Encanto

Flee

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

20. Best Original Song

No Time To Die

Dos Oruguitas

Somehow You Do

Be Alive

Down to Joy

21. Best Actor in a Leading Role

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Will Smith (King Richard)

22. Best Actress in a Leading Role

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)

23. Best Picture

Nightmare Alley

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

Drive My Car

Belfast

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

King Richard