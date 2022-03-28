Oscars 2022: Highlights and the complete list of winners
This year's Oscars was hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall
The 94th edition of the Academy Awards or the Oscars ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair. This was the first time since its 83rd edition that the ceremony was hosted by multiple artistes such as Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes and Amy Schumer.
What made The Academy Awards 2022 special? Highlights
- Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of The Dog stood tall, with a whopping number of twelve nominations; becoming the most nominated film since The Shape of Water (2017).
- It was also the first woman-directed film to receive more than ten nominations across categories.
- Drive My Car took the seat as the first Japanese film to get nominated in The Best Picture category.
- Cate Blanchett was the first actress in history to have credited roles in nine Best Picture nominees.
- In the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, numerous stars showed solidarity with the country and its citizens.
- CODA was the first film produced by a streaming service to win Best Picture.
- Ariana DeBose became the first queer Black woman to win an acting award.
- Dune won the most number of awards, with six in its bag.
- Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock live on television after he made a joke about Smith's wife Jada's appearance.
And the winner is...
Here's a complete list of The Academy Awards 2022 winners (in bold):
1. Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
2. Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell (Dont' Look Up)
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Germaine Franco (Encanto)
Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)
Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)
3. Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
4. Best Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
5. Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick… BOOM!
6. Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
7. Best Documentary (Short)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
8. Best Documentary (Feature)
Summer of Soul
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Writing with Fire
9. Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
10. Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Judi Dench ( Belfast)
11. Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
12. Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
J.K.Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
13. Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
King Richard
14. Best Cinematography
Nightmare Alley
Dune
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
15. Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
16. Best Costume Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Cruella
West Side Story
Cyrano
17. Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder (CODA)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)
Jon Spaihts (Dune)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
18. International Feature Film
Flee
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Hand of God
Drive My Car
The Worst Person in the World
19. Best Animated Feature
Luca
Encanto
Flee
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
20. Best Original Song
No Time To Die
Dos Oruguitas
Somehow You Do
Be Alive
Down to Joy
21. Best Actor in a Leading Role
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Will Smith (King Richard)
22. Best Actress in a Leading Role
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
23. Best Picture
Nightmare Alley
CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
Drive My Car
Belfast
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
King Richard