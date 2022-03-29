Jayasurya-Manju Warrier's Meri Awaz Suno to release on May 13

Director Prajesh Sen's new film with Jayasurya and Manju Warrier, titled Meri Awaz Suno, will hit theatres on May 13.

Manju plays a doctor while Jayasurya essays a radio jockey in the film bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinema. Meri Awaz Suno marks the third collaboration between Jayasurya and Prajesh. It is co-produced by Vijayakumar Palakunnu and Ann Sariga.

Meri Awaz Suno also stars Sshivada in a lead role aside from Johny Antony, Gautami Nair, Sohan Seenulal, Sudhir Karamana, G Suresh Kumar, Devi Ajith and Mithun AE.

One of the film's highlights will be the cameos of noted filmmakers Shyama Prasad and Shaji Kailas.

The film was shot mainly in Thiruvananthapuram, with Vinod Illampally as the director of photography and Bijit Bala on editing.

M Jayachandran has composed the music to lyrics by BK Harinarayan. Haricharan, Santosh Keshav, Jitin Raj and Ann Amy have sung the tracks.

Thyagu Thavanur handled the art direction. Akshaya Premnath, Sameera Saneesh, and Saritha Jayasurya have designed the costumes.

While Arun Verma worked on the sound design, Jackson Gary Perera and Neha Nair have composed the background score. NM Badusha designed the project.