Amazon Prime Video announces digital release dates of Naradan and Veyil

Amazon Prime Video has announced the digital premieres of the recently released Malayalam films - Naradan and Veyil. Tovino Thomas starrer-Naradan will premiere on 8 April, and Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil on 15 April..



Naradan, directed by Aashiq Abu, features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in the dramatic journey of Chandraprakash, an upcoming journalist of News Malayalam, a talk show host and television news anchor with a mass audience appeal. Under pressure from his bosses for doing stories that increase ratings, Chandraprakash gradually disregards his moral principles in the quest to be the top news anchor.



Veyil, directed by Sarath Menon, stars Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others. The film is a family drama with a non-linear narrative tracking the events in the life of the character played by Shane Nigam, his brother, and his mother.

The recently acclaimed Pada started streaming on Prime Video on March 30.