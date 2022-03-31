Prithviraj and Suraj keep viewers guessing in new Jana Gana Mana trailer

In one of the most intriguing trailers from recent memory, a limping Prithviraj Sukumaran with a walking stick visits a minister to give a letter seeking financial aid for his injuries. The other man promises to help, while visuals from the other's past quickly flash by in a montage. Something happened that shamed the younger man's and his family's good name. As the trailer ends, something unexpected happens.

The new trailer of director Dijo Jose Antony's (Queen-fame) Jana Gana Mana is a far better trailer than the one we got last. The footage promises a film full of intense drama and surprises. And the main highlight is Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu reuniting after the success of Driving Licence.



Also starring Mamta Mohandas, Siddique, and Vincy Aloshious, Jana Gana Mana sees Dijo reteaming with writer Sharis Mohammed (Queen, Ellaam Sheriyaakum, Aadya Rathri).