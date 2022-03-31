Shoot begins for Mammootty-Nisam Basheer's thriller

Nisam Basheer, who made his directorial debut with Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakha, is collaborating with Mammootty in his next. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors at Chalakudy with a pooja and switch-on function, and the film is billed as a thriller.



Mammootty will be joining the sets on April 3. Interestingly, the actor bankrolls the film under the Mammootty Kampany banner, with NM Badusha as co-producer. It marks the second film bankrolled by Mammootty after Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Sameer Abdul, who scripted films such as Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, has penned the screenplay. Sharafudheen, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish, Sanju Sivaram, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Babu Annoor, Aneesh Shoranur, Riyas Narmakala, and Jordi Poonjar play the main characters.



Nimish Ravi (Luca, Kurup) is on board as the director of photography and Midhun Mukundan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana) handles the music. Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) is in charge of the editing.