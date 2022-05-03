Satyajit Ray’s Pratidwandi  to be screened at Cannes this year

One of the best of Indian cinema, Satyajit Ray needs no introduction. His films are still relevant for movie enthusiasts and one can never watch a classic Ray enough times. To add to the legacy he has left behind, the maestro’s 1970 classic Pratidwandi has now been officially selected by the Cannes committee for a special screening in the Cannes Classic section this year. Coincidentally, the legendary filmmaker’s 101st birth anniversary was yesterday.

The Bengali drama film written and directed by Ray is based on the eponymous novel by Sunil Gangopadhyay and is the first part of his Calcutta Trilogy that includes Seemabaddha (1971) and Jana Aranya (1976).

The fiction drama revolves around the story of Siddhartha (played by Dhritiman Chatterjee), an educated middle-class man caught up in the turmoil of social unrest where corruption and unemployment are rampant. The film portrays a situation where Siddhartha cannot align himself with either his revolutionary activist brother or his career-oriented sister.

Known for experimenting with techniques such as photo-negative flashbacks, Ray's film won three Indian National Film Awards, including the National Film Award for Best Direction in 1971 and a nomination for the Gold Hugo Award, at the Chicago International Film Festival, 1971.