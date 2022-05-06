Koffee with Karan Season 7 to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

After announcing earlier today that his celebrated talk show 'will not be returning', host Karan Johar has cleared the air. As it turns out, the seventh edition of Koffee with Karan will premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

In a new statement, Karan said, "Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!"

He promised that the "the biggest movie stars from across India" will return to the couch. "There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar," Karan wrote.

The first six seasons of Koffee with Karan were aired on Star World. Both Star World and Disney+ Hotstar are owned by Disney Star.