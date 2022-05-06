Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to have world premiere at Canne

R Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, will have its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Palais des Festival premiere will take place on May 19, as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market this year.

India’s Ministry of Culture has officially selected Rocketry: The Nambi Effect for its Red Carpet World Premiere at the venue.

In Rocketry, R Madhavan portrays Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely arrested on espionage charges.

Madhavan has also directed, produced and written the film.

Speaking about the world premiere at Cannes Film Festival, R Madhavan said, “I’m in a daze! I just started by wanting to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan and I’m unable to believe all that’s happening. With God’s grace, we’ve waited long and I’m grateful and thrilled to watch all the good things happening for the film. As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe & all I hope is to make India proud!"

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. Its theatrical release is slated for July 1. It will also have Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have special appearances in the film.