Yoodlee Films to co-produce Tovino Thomas' next Anweshippin Kandethum

The cinematic arm of India's oldest music label Saregama has now come on board to produce Tovino Thomas' next Malayalam film Anweshippin Kandethum where the actor will be reprising the role of an upright cop. This investigative thriller will go on floors in May, with director Darwin Kuriakose at the helm. The makers aim for a theatrical release.



Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films, Saregama India, said, "We are intentionally increasing our regional footprint with interesting projects, and Anweshippin Kandethum is an exceptional thriller. It has a strongly written story that we are very excited to take to the audience with a wonderful team along with our co-producers Theatre of Dreams, Tovino Thomas and Darwin Kuriakose. We believe that we have the right ingredients and expertise on board to ensure that the films end up setting a new benchmark in the Malayalam industry."



In a statement, Tovino Thomas said he is very thrilled to work with Yoodlee Films because "it truly reflects our combined desire to push boundaries and tell a story that has not been told before." He added the script carries a bold story that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. "I am excited to play the role of a cop who finds himself in a race against time to deliver justice."



Scripted by Jinu V Abraham, Anweshippin Kandethum has Girish Gangadharan as director of photography and Saiju Sreedharan as editor. Santosh Narayanan is working on the music.