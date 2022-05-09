Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule talks about his film Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan

“I was deeply moved by Vijay’s story and was immediately convinced that the world needs to hear his tale too. Amit Ji has undoubtedly spun magic on screen and the character has come out well,” shares Nagraj who won the National Film Award for his films Pistulya, Fandry, Pavasacha Nibandha, and Naal.

The film released on Zee5 after a gap since it hit theatres due to an order by Telangana High Court over a copyright violation case.

Speaking on the importance of films Nagraj shares, “A film can be an excellent conversation initiator and I believe it’s critical to use art in order to unravel the mysteries of the earth. It is similar to any other form of art that offers you a glimpse of the times they were created in. If you want to learn about the world from 1000 years ago, you'll have to dig up a poem, a piece of literature, or a film. A film’s impact may not change the world but it can be a small contribution towards the bigger change.”

Reel & Real: Amitabh Bachchan with football coach Vijay Barse

Jhund brings to the fore the life of Vijay, a slum dweller himself, and traces his struggle to achieve his dream. The protagonist uses his life experience to make a way for himself and his community to break the social barriers, inspiring millions of youths to be passionate about their dreams and making them a reality with dedication and determination. Vijay went on to establish Slum Soccer, an organisation that works for the well-being and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds with an acumen to play football.

The film also features Sairat fame actors Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar, and Tanaji Galgunde in prominent characters alongside Sayli Patil, Vicky Kadian, Kishor Kadam, and Bharat Ganeshpure in pivotal roles.

Jhund is now streaming on Zee5.