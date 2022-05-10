Actor Ashok Selvan's next film titled Vezham

Ashok Selvan has announced the title of his upcoming film. Titled Vezham, the film has Janani and Iswarya Menon as the female leads.

The first look poster of the film features a bearded Ashok, balancing a foldable knife. Vezham is expected to be a thriller and it is being produced by KESEVEN productions.

It may be noted that Ashok has previously paired up with Janani in 2014's Thegidi.

Vezham has cinematography by Shakthi Aravind, editing by AK Prasath, and music by R Jhanu Chanthar.

No details about the plot of the project or the release date have been announced yet.

Ashok was recently seen in Hostel. Apart from this film, he recently wrapped up shooting for Nitham Oru Vaanam and is also a part of Modern Love Tamil.