“Directing Kamal sir has helped me become a better actor,” says actor-filmmaker KS Ravikumar

Twenty-two years after he produced the Kamal Haasan-starrer Thenali, KS Ravikumar returns to production once again with Koogle Kuttappa, directed by his long-time associates, Sabari and Saravanan.

Ravikumar cites two reasons why he has returned to production with this film: “I encourage my assistants to approach other producers to fund their projects. Sabari and Saravanan approached me not to produce this film but to play the lead, and another producer was set to bankroll the film. However, there were differences with that producer, and when they couldn’t find another one, they were feeling quite sad. Enakkum kashtama irunthuchu… That’s when I told them I’d produce it,” he shares. His second reason is the strength of the script. “The film has a fresh screenplay and this idea of exploring the bond between a lonely, old man and a robot sounded different. I liked the character… And the Malayalam film, Android Kunjappan, on which this one is based, was a success in Kerala.”

After Hostel (Adi Kapyare Kootamani), Payanigal Gavanikavum (Vikrithi), and Visithiran (Joseph), Koogle Kuttappa (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25) is the fourth Tamil remake of a Malayalam film to hit screens over the past two weeks. KS Ravikumar believes that remakes will always have an audience, even if the original film is available on streaming platforms. “Tamil audiences who must have seen the Malayalam film must be rather small. Even if ten percent might have seen, we have the remaining ninety percent to cater to,” KS Ravikumar shares.

“Also, even those who watched Android Kunjappan might be curious to see how this remake compares to the original. We haven’t opted for a frame-by-frame remake. For instance, Saiju Kurup’s character in the original is not prominent, whereas we have expanded that character, played here by Yogi Babu.”

For Tharshan Thiyagarajah and Losliya Mariyanesan, who are in the early stages of their respective careers, Koogle Kuttappa is a “big deal”. Tharshan, who plays KS Ravikumar’s son in the film, has appeared in minor roles in a few films but this is his first major role after Bigg Boss fame. Losliya appeared in last year’s critically panned Friendship and has been looking for a break too. Tharshan calls sharing screen space with KSR a “dream come true” and shares that he was rather nervous. “I was scared on the first day of the shoot. I didn’t want to make the filmmakers wonder why they cast me in the film! Multiple rehearsals helped, and after the first scene, sir appreciated me and put an end to my anxiety.” KS Ravikumar quickly adds, “Bayam pochu.”