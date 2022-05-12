Critical Keertanegalu, a new Sandalwood film, explores the subject of IPL betting

Chemistry of Kariyappa by Kumaar was a critically acclaimed film that put its director Kumaar in the limelight. The filmmaker is back with another interesting film, Critical Keertanegalu, which deals with IPL betting. “70 percent of youngsters take part in IPL betting every year, and a minimum of 125 people usually commit suicide due to the pressure,” says the director, who admits he was a victim of IPL betting too and had lost lakhs of rupees.

Kumaar says that those who liked his first film will appreciate Critical Keertanegalu too. “People who are into betting are usually confused, which I have captured with a touch of humour. Every person who starts betting with passion eventually ends up losing. The subject will emotionally connect with every audience and mirror today’s situation,” he says.

Kumaar, who has doubled up as a producer, and has mostly roped in character artistes --Tabla Nani, Suchendra Prasad, Rajesh Nataranga, Apoorva, Aruna Balraj, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Puttaraju, Mahendra, and Yashwant Shetty for the film.

“According to me, a star or a hero is not enough to make this film work. Similar to my previous film, the content is the hero here as well. I was supposed to release this film around last year’s IPL, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.” The film is releasing this Friday around the IPL season The film made under Kesari Films Capture has music by Veer Samarth and cinematography by Shiva Seena.