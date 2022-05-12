Filmmaker Shieladitya Moulik on his second movie, Hridpindo, that releases tomorrow

Finally, after a prolonged wait of two years, filmmaker Shieladitya Moulik's second film, Hridpindo releases tomorrow in the theatre. Starring Arpita Chatterjee, Shaheb Chatterjee and Prantik Banerjee in the lead roles, this film is a love story with a beating heart and an unusual story them centring around Arja, played by Arpita. Ahead of its release, we talk to Shieladitya about the same.

It has been a long wait before your second film got released. How are you feeling?

I am feeling ecstatic. This one is really important a movie for my career and personal life. The last two years of Covid have made it imperative for me to reach out to the audience with Hridpindo.

Still from Hridpindo

What kept you busy these three years?

I have been busy developing scripts and shooting them. Thanks to God, I could shoot some good scripts even during this uncertain phase. But yes, my personal life went for a toss. I had no time for friends, family and also myself. But I’m sure everyone will understand when they see my hard work on big screen.

How difficult has survival been so far?

Well, I have survived (laughs). Only I know what’s beneath the surface. But then, I tell myself that - it’s always the output that matters. If people see what you did they will never want to know how you did it.

Still from Hridpindo

Tell us about Hridpindo and how you came up with the idea?

I have a huge love for telling relationship stories. And as I’m growing older, the knack and the resources are growing too. Hridpindo is a unique tale of a relationship that answers many questions about ‘love’ that we have been harbouring since childhood. The movie deals with a case of polarised amnesia that I have seen in my own family.

Music had played a major role in your debut movie. Is this true for this movie too?

Music plays a very important part in my life. And cinema is a part of my life too. So I don’t think I will or can take music lightly ever in my career.

Still from Hridpindo

What are the other upcoming films, tell us about them in a little detail.

My forthcoming releases include Cheene Badaam with Yash Dasgupta and Ena Saha, Radio with Priyanka Sarkar, Lukochuri with two debutants and Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhen Ni with Yash, Nusrat, Debashish Mondal, Anirban Chakraborti and Sumanta Mukhopadhyay.