AK 61: Ajith, H Vinoth film to be a Deepavali release?

If speculations are to be believed, the 61st film of Ajith Kumar, tentatively titled AK 61 will hit the screens this Deepavali.

In a recent interview, the film's producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that the team has completed 35 days of shoot and they are planning on wrapping up the shoot by August. He also stated that the team is aiming for a Deepavali release and if the filming progresses as per plan, the film should hit screens on October 24.

Directed by H Vinoth, AK 61 will mark the third collaboration with Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai which was released earlier this year. While the rest of the cast members are yet to be announced officially, Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani have confirmed in separate press meets that they are a part of AK 61.

Meanwhile, Ajith will team up with Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd film which is speculated to be a rural drama.