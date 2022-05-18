Kushi first look out: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha are tied in a complicated knot
The romantic entertainer is slated for a release on December 23
We had earlier reported that Vijay Deverakonda will team up with Samantha for a romantic entertainer titled Kushi. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look poster and the motion poster of the film.
Vijay and Samantha released the posters on their social media handles. The first look poster features the two tied together in what is called "the most complicated knot ever," while a pink volcano. According to previous reports, Kushi is set in Kashmir and has Vijay playing an Army officer, while Samantha will be seen as a Kashmiri woman.
An explosion of Happiness, laughter, Love and family bonding ❤️#Kushi - Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release
Spread the joy this Christmas, New Years