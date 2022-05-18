Shining with the Sharmas: Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma feature in Kardashians-style series

Actor Neha Sharma and sister Aisha Sharma are coming up with a Keeping Up with the Kardashians-style unscripted series, titled Shining with the Sharmas. The duo has been creating short-format content from their personal lives for a platform called SocialSwag.

"They have taken the cameras to their house, their gym, their photoshoots, to their downtime, and even into their kitchen while they make their meals. The cameras have been with them throughout without any restrictions,” confirmed a source.

The series will be available on the online platform from this month. Neha and Aisha will release new content every week, the source added.