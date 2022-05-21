Actor Ayushmann Khurrana promotes Anek in Kolkata

National Award winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Miraj Cinemas in New Town on Friday to promote his upcoming film Anek. The film provides a sneak peek into the long brewing violence and injustice towards people from the North Eastern parts of the country.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha of Thappad and Article 15 fame, it is a fact that the ‘Seven Sisters’ even though an integral part of our country’s geo-politics, remains mostly unacknowledged by fellow citizens and subject to unacceptable racism.

“Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. My character in the film- Joshua, has pushed my boundaries like never before and compelled me to experiment thoroughly, both physically and mentally. I have given this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned,” shares Ayushmann.

Set to release on May 27, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Andrea Kevichusa hailing from Nagaland.