Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also did make-up for Kamal Haasan in Vikram!

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Vikram, which has Kamal Haasan as the protagonist. The director, who worked with the iconic Tamil star, for about 100 days of shoot, shared his experience in a recent interview with Galatta. During the discussion, Lokesh revealed that he also doubled up as a make-up man for Kamal Haasan.

Lokesh, a self-proclaimed fan of Kamal Haasan, seems to have probed a lot about filmmaking with his idol. One of the topics was Kamal's interest in make-up and prosthetics. The Kaithi director revealed how the conversation led to him becoming Kamal's make-up man for about 32 days.

Lokesh said, “I always wondered why he was interested in doing his make-up. I asked him 'ungaluku edhuku makeup'. He told me about the history behind it. So, we had to do blood make-up for the movie. I asked him if I could do this particular look for him. He agreed. I spent half an hour doing it. After seeing it, he asked who would take care of it to maintain the consistency. I told him that I will take care of it from hereon if he is okay with it. That’s how I became the first director to do the make-up on Kamal Haasan. I was his make-up artist for 32 days.”

Vikram, slated to be released on June 3, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, and Chemban Jose in lead roles. Also produced by Kamal Haasan, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.