Village set atop a hill for final schedule of Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai

Vetri Maaran's next project Viduthalai has entered its final leg of filming. The film's team, led by art director Jacky, has created a 'massive' village set on the top of Sirumalai hills, where a 50-day-long shooting schedule is expected to progress till June 10.

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in lead roles, with the former completing his portions after 30 days of filming. The makers shared that Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly shot his action sequences without opting for body doubles. It was also revealed that the schedule comprises three action sequences and a couple of songs.

Viduthalai also stars Bhavani Sree, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Chetan, among others. The film has cinematography by Vetri's frequent collaborator Velraj and music by Ilayaraaja. The film is produced by Elred Kumar through RS Infotainment Pvt Ltd.