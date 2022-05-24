The tunes of Gadang Rakkamma were first created on the harmonium: Anup Bhandari

The lyric video of Gadang Rakkamma from the Sudeep-starrer, Vikrant Rona, dropped on Monday. The song, which features Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, has since gone viral.

Reportedly made at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the song is written by Anup Bhandari, who is also helming the action entertainer.

The director shares that a long process went behind the composition of Gadang Rakkamma.

“When Ajaneesh (composer) and myself sat to compose this song, we decided to go by the 70’s method, where music composers used harmonium. Likewise, the first tunes were created for this song on the harmonium, and it was later developed with different instruments. We wanted to keep its mass, and at the same time add value to the lyrics. That way it was a tough song to write and compose, but we have balanced it right,” says Anup.

Sung by Nakash Aziz and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song is choreographed by Jaani Master, and features almost 1000 dancers.

“When Jaani came on board, I first asked him to give as many hook steps as possible. For the three-and-a-half-minute song, the choreographer had sent 25 minutes of dance footage. We picked the best from these hook steps, based on which the song sequence was shot,” says Anup.

The mystery thriller, which will be released in 3D, is presented by Zee Studios and is produced by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Artss banner and Invenio Origins.

The multilingual film, which will be out in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc. With cinematography by William David, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.