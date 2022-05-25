AR Rahman unveils first look of Safed at Cannes

Sandeep Singh’s directorial debut Safed’s poster was unveiled at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The poster was launched by AR Rahman at Hotel Le Majestic, Cannes on May 21.

Safed stars Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra in a story ‘about the truth about the society that is rarely seen but exists.’ At the launch, AR Rahman shared, “I saw the teaser and it’s very intriguing, colourful and very important. I wish the entire team all the best, shine on.” Sandeep, who has produced the films Mary Kom, Sarabjit, PM Narendra Modi and others in the past, said,

“It’s an honour that the world-renowned music composer, AR Rahman, has blessed us by launching my directorial debut’s first look during the 75th Film Festival at Cannes. It’s a dream come true.”Safed is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Zafar Mehdi.