Here’s the first poster look of Indrasis Acharya's upcoming Bengali film Niharika
The film intends to explore emotions that emerge out of gender identity crisis
Helmed by Indrasis Acharya, Niharika revolves around the journey of a woman emerging out of an abusive childhood, on a conquest to find her own purpose. The first poster of the film was revealed yesterday and it shows a wide barren land in sepia tone with a feudal era house and trees glimmering in the distance. Two ink sketched men can be seen walking down a deserted path. Starring Anuradha Mukherjee and Silajit Majumder, the film intends to explore the pain and struggle repressed under gender identity crisis. It's a story about a different melancholic living far from a paced city life.
“We hope to bring out different shades of love that becomes stoic when it has to put up with a way of living a new life far-fetched from the modern world. Niharika will place very pertinent questions on womanhood and their crisis of identity in the present human context,” shares Indrasis.