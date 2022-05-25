Here’s the first poster look of Indrasis Acharya's upcoming Bengali film Niharika

Helmed by Indrasis Acharya, Niharika revolves around the journey of a woman emerging out of an abusive childhood, on a conquest to find her own purpose. The first poster of the film was revealed yesterday and it shows a wide barren land in sepia tone with a feudal era house and trees glimmering in the distance. Two ink sketched men can be seen walking down a deserted path. Starring Anuradha Mukherjee and Silajit Majumder, the film intends to explore the pain and struggle repressed under gender identity crisis. It's a story about a different melancholic living far from a paced city life.

Poster of Niharika

“We hope to bring out different shades of love that becomes stoic when it has to put up with a way of living a new life far-fetched from the modern world. Niharika will place very pertinent questions on womanhood and their crisis of identity in the present human context,” shares Indrasis.