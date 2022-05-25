Thuramukham trailer out: Rajeev Ravi, Nivin Pauly recreate a bygone era

The trailer of Nivin Pauly's long-delayed film Thuramukham has been released. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the period film is based on a tumultuous era in Kerala history and revolves around workers, their unions, and corrupt bosses.

Thuramukham is scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, based on the play of the same name penned by his father KN Chidambaram.

The story is set in the backdrop of workers' struggles, and protests against the infamous ‘Chappa’ system of casual labour allocation and primitive work guarantee scheme practiced at the Mattancherry harbour during the 1940s and 50s.



Thuramukham also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair and Poornima Indrajith.

Produced by Sukumar Thekkepat, the film has been confirmed for theatre release on June 3.